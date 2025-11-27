Putin offers Xi condolences over Hong Kong fire — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the tragic consequences of the fire in Hong Kong.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who were injured," reads the president’s telegram published on the Kremlin website.