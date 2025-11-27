Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as Russian territory to be topic for talks with US — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The matter of legal recognition of Crimea and Donbass as Russian territory should be left for negotiations between Moscow and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on an only de-facto recognition in the US peace plan.

"This should be a subject for negotiations with the American side," he told reporters. "That's one of the key points."

As reported by Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will have to relinquish under the plan. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops withdraw.

The Axios portal reported, citing an American official, that the line of contact between the sides in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will forfeit long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian would have to become the state language. Bloomberg said the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.