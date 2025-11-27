If US unwilling to extend New START, so be it — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. If the United States does not want to take action on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia will manage without it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"[The New START treaty] expires in February. Well, if they don't want to take action, they don't have to. But from these papers (the list of US points on Ukraine - TASS) we have seen that, in general, there is a desire to return to these issues (strategic stability - TASS)," he told reporters.

"Each of these issues is a distinct, very serious area. We are certainly ready for this important discussion. And the American delegation is scheduled to arrive in Moscow next week.".