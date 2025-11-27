Putin says he didn’t expect new US sanctions on Russian oil companies

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he did not expect Washington to impose new sanctions on Russian oil companies and "didn't even understand what was going on," as no conflicts had arisen between the two countries.

"[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio met in New York on the sidelines of the [UN] General Assembly. They generally discussed the matter, but no conflict emerged between Russia and the United States on these issues, meaning we remained on the Anchorage platform. And suddenly the United States announces sanctions against two of our oil companies. What's the reason for this? I'm telling you honestly, I don't even understand what's going on," Putin told reporters in Bishkek.

The head of state recalled that he personally met with US Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, including during the Russian-American summit in Alaska.

"And then - bam! Amid the healthy new relations that were emerging, sanctions are imposed, which are undoubtedly harming our relations. In fact - I repeat - we don't understand what kind of signal this is," Putin concluded.