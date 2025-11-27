Russia to raise nuclear testing issue with US at upcoming talks — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia will raise the issue of preparations for nuclear tests with the US, President Vladimir Putin said in response to journalists' questions about whether the subject of nuclear testing could be raised at upcoming talks with Washington.

"Yes, if it arises, and even if it doesn't, we will, of course, raise the issue, because, of course, the US understands this, and it's clear to us - preparing for real nuclear weapons tests takes time, and we cannot afford to find ourselves in a situation where the US has tested them while we will have to spend another year and a half on preparations," Putin said.

He noted that it was not Russia that initiated the discussion about testing, but the country must be prepared for any scenario. "I assure you, we will be ready," Putin emphasized.

Earlier, he said that Russia was expecting an American delegation in Moscow in the first half of next week.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 29 that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear testing, citing the fact that other countries were already conducting them. He did not specify what tests he was referring to or whether this implied detonating nuclear warheads.