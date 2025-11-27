Signing documents with Ukrainian regime is pointless — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the Ukrainian regime committed a strategic error by avoiding participation in the presidential elections, thereby forfeiting its legitimacy. According to Putin, engaging in formal agreements with such a leadership is futile.

"Signing documents with the Ukrainian leadership is pointless. I have emphasized this on many occasions. I believe that the Ukrainian authorities made a fundamental and strategic mistake when they succumbed to the fear of participating in the presidential elections. As a result, the president lost his legitimate status," Putin stated.

He noted that Russia has already held elections amid the conflict with Ukraine. "We've held elections - presidential elections, and most recently, municipal and regional elections. We do all that. But for some reason, they do not. After all, as soon as peace agreements of any kind are concluded, the fighting ceases, the martial law imposed [by Kiev] must be immediately lifted. If martial law is lifted, elections must be called immediately," Putin emphasized.