Confiscation of Russian assets in Europe would be theft — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The confiscation of Russian assets currently being discussed in Europe would, if carried out, constitute an act of theft, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists.

"I have a question: who is teaching whom? Is it the thieving Ukrainian elite, which is siphoning off the money of its own taxpayers and those of its Western sponsors? We are, after all, well aware of the corruption scandal in Kiev. Or are they learning this from the Europeans? Or perhaps the Europeans are learning from the Ukrainian leadership. In any case, both are theft. That is how we view it, and we are preparing countermeasures. As for what those measures will be — the government will announce them later, should this actually occur," Putin said.

When asked whether he agreed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statement that such a move could trigger numerous lawsuits and lead to the collapse of the euro, Putin said that the confiscation of Russian assets would sharply reduce trust in the Eurozone.

"Hungary is a member of the EU, and therefore the prime minister of an EU country is in a better position to judge how this might affect the European currency. It is clear that this will have negative consequences for the global financial system, because trust in the Eurozone would sharply decline, would drop significantly. And against the backdrop of economic challenges, where the locomotive of the European economy — the German economy — has been in recession for the third year running, this would, in my view, be a serious test," Putin said.