SIRIUS /Federal territory/, November 27. /TASS/. Russia invests roughly $95 bln in scientific development, and those expenditures must be significantly increased, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov.

"In terms of science spending, we occupy only ninth place in a notional global ranking. Our investment volume stands at approximately $95 bln. This is a substantial figure. But we need a qualitative leap in this area — a tenfold, even twentyfold increase. That is a question for our financial system and even our monetary policy," Kobyakov said.

He pointed out that business contributions to science in Russia account for only up to 30% of total funding. For comparison, Kobyakov cited business investment in science abroad: $955.6 bln in the United States, $917 bln in China, $213 bln in Japan, and $179 bln in Germany.

He also noted that tax incentives for research and development (R&D) in Russia have not shown sufficient effectiveness as a stimulus mechanism, meaning that support measures should focus primarily on real financing.