BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are rapidly advancing through the northern areas of the Zaporozhye Region, they have approached Gulyaipole, and will advance further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while answering journalists' questions.

"Our Battlegroup East has broken through the enemy's defenses and is advancing rapidly through the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region, on the border between the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions. I repeat, it is advancing very rapidly. We have already approached the town of Gulyaipole - an important logistical hub. We are 1.5-2 kilometers away from Gulyaipole. Regardless of whether they will take it or not, our forces will definitely advance further," he said.

Putin recalled that the construction of a fortified area in the Zaporozhye Region began in 2014; the Battlegroup Dnepr is currently stationed opposite it. "This is a major fortified area; our group is dealing with it, and in some areas, thanks to the heroism of our guys, they are breaking through the defenses. In important areas," Putin explained.