Russian Cabinet preparing response to confiscation of assets in Europe — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian government is working on a package of tit-for-tat measures for the case of Russian assets being confiscated in Europe, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"The Russian Federation Government, according to my instruction, is working out the package of response measures in case this occurs. And it is clear to everyone, everyone directly say about that it would be the theft of others’ property," Putin said.

The confiscation of Russian assets will "dramatically reduce" confidence in the Eurozone, the head of state added.