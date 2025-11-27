Russia ready to build small-capacity nuclear plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to implement a small-capacity nuclear plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have in plans, probably, construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants. I would like to remind once again, Russia is the only country in the world that is realizing such projects," the head of state stressed.

Relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan are developing in various spheres, including investments, mineral resources mining and energy, Putin said. "I would like to remind that Kyrgyzstan is receiving all our resources at minimal prices and without the collection of relevant import customs tariffs. Certainly, this makes our products very competitive in the market of the republic, to put it softly, and is the good backing for the economy of Kyrgyzstan. These are oil and gas but we do not limit ourselves to them," the Russian leader added.