US points on Ukraine could form basis for future agreements — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow generally agrees that the US’ list of points on Ukraine could form a basis for future agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"In general, we agree that this could be the basis for future agreements," he said.

"It would be impolite of me to talk about any final options now as there aren't any. But some things are fundamental," Putin added.

The American side takes Russia's position, which was discussed before and after Anchorage, into account in some ways, he noted. "Somewhere we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss some specific things," Putin said.

"We need to put everything into diplomatic language because it's one thing to state in general terms that Russia does not plan to attack Europe. Frankly, that sounds ridiculous. We never had any intention of doing that. But if they want to hear it from us, well, okay, we'll state it for the record, no problem," he said.