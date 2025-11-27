Putin says he doesn’t consider Russia’s production capacities to be ‘oversized’

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin stated that he does not consider Russia’s production capacities to be "oversized," noting that even during the special military operation, the country not only fulfills its own arms requirements but also exports some of its products.

"We provide preferential terms for the acquisition of our weapons and equipment by CSTO countries," the President recalled.

"All of this works, and works quite effectively. Yes, it's clear that during the special military operation, our [production] capacities for some components are not as large right now/ Actually, they are large, but we must meet our needs. I don't consider our production capacities to be oversized, but we are not only meeting our [needs] but also exporting," he said.