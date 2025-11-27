Abu Dhabi actively used for contacts between Russian, Ukrainian special services — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Abu Dhabi is actively used as a platform for contacts between Russian and Ukrainian special services where they primarily address humanitarian issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Our special agencies, Russian and Ukrainian, have always been in contact with each other, even in the most difficult times. And they are now. What are they doing? Resolving a number of humanitarian issues, primarily related to prisoner exchanges. And Abu Dhabi is actively used for this purpose," he said.

Putin added that he had heard some "information noise" regarding the meeting that recently took place in the UAE. "But nothing unusual, nothing secret happened there," he noted. "At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, such a meeting was scheduled and held in Abu Dhabi. On our side, one of the leaders of the Russian FSB (Federal Security Service) attended it," Putin said.

"We are very grateful to United Arab Emirates President [Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan] for the opportunities provided to us," he concluded.