EU seeks to derail Ukraine peace efforts — MFA

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. European Union countries want to kill any chance at peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The true goal of the European Union countries is to derail the emerging political and diplomatic approaches and developments," the diplomat said.

In her view, if the word "peace" had truly meant something to the EU, its member states would not have played games with the Minsk agreements - they would have fulfilled them instead of only pretending they wanted to.

"They would have done everything possible to support Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in 2022, rather than undermining them. They would have applauded and assisted those negotiations in every way possible, for example, in the summer of 2025," Zakharova said. "But they did none of that; they did exactly the opposite," the diplomat added.

"Therefore, they have effectively declared themselves a party to the war. They are supplying massive amounts of weapons, money, and both lethal and non-lethal aid, along with extensive political support to the Kiev regime, despite its involvement in terrorism, extremism, neo-Nazism, and corruption. Nothing seems to stop them," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.