Russian Customs may confiscate undocumented imported goods from 2026 — Putin

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Starting next year, Russian Customs may have the right to confiscate undeclared goods during random inspections of imported goods from Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while commenting on the recent truck traffic jam on the Russian-Kazakh border.

"Starting next year, our customs will require all necessary documents during random inspections. And if they don't have them, well, then we won't send them back. I think the customs [of Russia and Kazakhstan] will come to an agreement, even up to confiscation, probably," the Russian leader said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.