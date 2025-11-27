NATO countries escalating tensions in Baltic Sea — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. NATO and the EU are whipping up tensions in the Baltic region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"We see that NATO and EU countries are pursuing a policy of maximum tension in the Baltic region," he said at a meeting of the expert council of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs entitled "Russia-EU: the likelihood of a change in the political situation." "The Baltic Sea, once the most peaceful region in Europe, with various regional associations dedicated to fostering cooperation, numerous bilateral visa-free regimes, and free movement across borders, has now become a zone of confrontation. NATO and EU countries openly say that the Baltic Sea should become an internal NATO sea," the senior diplomat noted.

"We are also seeing increased efforts by Western countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The goal is clear. No matter how well-intentioned this policy may sound, in reality, it aims to sever the historical ties between Russia and the states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia and weaken the CSTO and the EAEU as much as possible," Grushko pointed out.