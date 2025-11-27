MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The legitimacy of the signatory of peace agreements on the Ukrainian side is important to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, adding that this person should not be questioned.

"Of course, we attach great importance to the fact that [from Ukraine] there will be a party whose legitimacy will not be questioned, or it will not be vulnerable to undermining the legal nature of those agreements," he told reporters.

In this regard, Grushko emphasized that the issues related to the signing of peace agreements must be "guaranteed not only by the legal force and nature of those agreements, but they must also exclude any possibility that domestic political uprisings could nullify them."