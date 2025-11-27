Russia working to respond to EU ban on multi-entry visas for Russians

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow is working on tit-for-tat measures in response to the ban of the European Union on the issue of multi-entry visas to Russians, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"Embassies of the European Union stopped issuing multi-entry visas for probably about a week, although they continue calls," the diplomat said. The decision on the notification regime for Russian diplomats in accredited EU countries will come into force on January 25 of the next year, Grushko noted.

"It is not yet clear how it will be administered, how it will actually function but nevertheless already now, naturally, we are working on our tit-for-tat measures. This is because the entire system of diplomatic, political ties is known to be based, among other things, on the principle of equal rights. The same applies to tourists as well. We consider it as the general hostile policy pursued by EU countries," he stressed.

These measures showed "huge hypocrisy" of Brussels, the deputy minister said. "While initially they introduced sanctions and said that the sanctions is a tool of punishment, this is not against Russian people, then these 19 packages are actually an attempt to collectively punish all the Russians. They reached an effect that is reverse to the anticipated one - the consolidation of the Russian society and understanding that our cause is just," Grushko added.