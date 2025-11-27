No one can limit Russia's military budget, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is spending more on defense and increasing its military power in response to the West’s aggressive policy against Moscow, and no one can convince it that that’s a bad idea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

Commenting on the recent criticism from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who views Russia's defense spending as a threat to the EU, the senior diplomat stated: "She can say whatever she wants. No one can limit our military budget." "The logic [of the West] is that the more they deprive us of oil and gas revenues, the fewer opportunities we will have to produce weapons and strengthen our military power," the deputy minister said.

However, as Western policy on military matters tightens, Russia "is only becoming more powerful," Grushko pointed out. "We are introducing new weapons systems. And, unlike the West, we feel confident in this regard," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.