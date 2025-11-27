THE HAGUE, November 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian chemical plants after Western states refused to discuss assaults on chemical industry facilities within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Russia’s Permanent Representative to OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin.

"After Western countries refused to discuss the issue of strikes on chemical industry facilities at the 67th special session of the executive council, Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian chemical enterprises," he told the 30th annual Conference of the OPCW member states.

According to him, in recent weeks, Ukraine has launched several such attacks, two of the biggest ones being the bombing of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in October and a drone attack on an industrial area in the Stavropol Region in November.

"The Western media reported on this with glee. No one showed any care about the humanitarian consequences of such barbaric actions," Tarabrin said.

He linked Kiev's tactics with the support of Western politicians.

"All this is in the spirit of the statement made by former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on March 20, 2024, that Ukraine should be allowed to use any and all kinds of weapons and tactics. Kiev, which has come to believe in its impunity, is acting has taken this Western blueprint and run with it," he concluded.