Senior Russian diplomat rules out any EU role in advancing peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the stance of European countries prevents them from making any contribution to the peace process in Ukraine.

"The policy course being pursued by the EU effectively blocks peace in Ukraine," the senior Russian diplomat stressed. "If we look at the real positions voiced by European leaders, it is clear that not a single European country, all of which have effectively declared a war on Russia, can offer any contribution to [resolving] the Ukraine conflict," Grushko argued. While EU countries claim to be "dreaming of restoring peace, their actual approach makes such peace unattainable," he added.

Grushko also dismissed the EU’s stance as mere rhetoric. "It has obstructed progress at every stage of the conflict and likewise rules out any European role at the negotiating table, despite Brussels’ repeated assertions to the contrary," the diplomat concluded.