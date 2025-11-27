Lavrov outlines Russia's Arctic strategy, plans to partner with Asia-Pacific nations

YAKUTSK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is making it a priority to strengthen cooperation with friendly non-regional countries in the Arctic, especially those in the Asia-Pacific, according to a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, read out at the plenary session of the Northern Sustainable Development Forum.

"Russia, the largest Arctic power, is committed to developing mutually beneficial and constructive international cooperation in the high latitudes. We pay particular attention to strengthening collaboration with friendly countries outside the region, primarily in the Asia-Pacific," the foreign minister said. "The Northern Forum, a unique platform that brings together Arctic regions, also contributes to these joint efforts," Lavrov added.

He also emphasized that maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic and ensuring its comprehensive development are among Russia’s diplomatic priorities, as outlined in the new foreign policy concept approved by President Vladimir Putin in March 2023.

Forum

The Northern Sustainable Development Forum is being held for the sixth time in Yakutsk on November 26-28. It is organized by the government of the Yakutia Region, the international organization Northern Forum, North-Eastern Federal University, the Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts, the Permafrost Institute, and the Sever (North) Scientific and Educational Center.

The forum serves as a permanent international expert platform for discussing sustainable development in the North and the Arctic. Its main goal is to unite the global community in addressing the challenges of sustainable development in these regions and in advancing the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.