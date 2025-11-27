Average state budget deficit in EU already reaches 81% — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The average state budget deficit in the European Union (EU) has already reached 81%, and if European countries fail to reverse this situation, it will soon rise to 100%, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a meeting of the expert council of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

He noted that today the European countries use "forced militarization of the economy as the main driver of economic growth in order to save themselves from deindustrialization and financial collapse."

"For this purpose, an exception has been made to the requirement for limits on the state budget deficit and public debt. And we know that this year the average state budget deficit in the EU has already reached 81%. Very soon, if they fail to turn the situation around, it will reach 100%. And many countries are already paying interest on debts that exceed even the military budgets they received," Grushko said.