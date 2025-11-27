Air defenses destroy 18 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — top brass

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over four Russian regions and the Sea of Azov within less than four hours on Thursday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:30 a.m. and until 12:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. GMT] on November 27, alert air defense forces destroyed 18 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 10 UAVs over the Rostov Region, four UAVs over the Tula Region, two UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, one UAV over the Voronezh Region and one UAV over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.