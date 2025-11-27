Russia leads military-technical progress, provides response to any external threats — SVR

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Given the longstanding collaboration between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the nuclear industry, Russia remains committed to leading the way in military-technical innovation and ensuring robust responses to any external threats, SVR Deputy Director Viktor Nemtsov has said.

"In the current climate of heightened geopolitical tension, the cornerstone of Russia's security lies in our advanced nuclear deterrents. Thanks to the enduring partnership between our intelligence agencies and the nuclear sector, we can be confident that our nation will continue to stay at the forefront of military-technical progress and effectively counter external challenges," Nemtsov emphasized during the 5th Congress of Young Scientists held at the Sirius federal territory.

He also highlighted the shared qualities between intelligence officers and scientists, noting that their work, character, and mindset often mirror each other. "Persistence, determination, and boldness - both in thought and action - are essential traits that define their roles," he added.