Russia retaliates by closing Polish consulate in Irkutsk — MFA

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow has decided to shut down the Polish consulate in Irkutsk, effective December 30, 2025, as a response measure, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"On November 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Ambassador to Russia [Krzysztof Krajewski] to convey its decision about the closure of Poland's consulate in Irkutsk, effective December 30, 2025," Russia's MFA said. The move comes in response to Poland’s decision to revoke permission for the Russian consulate in Gdansk to operate, effective December 23, the ministry explained.

Russia’s diplomatic agency dismissed Warsaw’s recent decision to close the last Russian consulate in Poland under what it called an absurd pretext as a "an openly hostile and groundless move."

"The Russian side once again warns those mulling unfriendly attacks against our country for momentary political gain that the Russian Federation will not leave such moves without an appropriate and painful response," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.