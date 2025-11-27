Russia proposes expert forum on Eurasian security in 2026 — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia has put forward a proposal to host an international expert panel next year, focusing on the establishment of a system of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia as part of its chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the summit of the post-Soviet security bloc.

"In light of the current geopolitical turbulence, it is logical that we put the collective interests and initiatives of CSTO member states to the forefront of the international agenda," Putin said. "Proceeding from this, Russia proposes convening an international expert forum in Moscow in 2026, ahead of the CSTO summit, which will be dedicated to shaping a system of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia."

"We intend to invite not only delegations from member states but also envoys from friendly nations, multilateral organizations, and integration associations," Putin added.

The Russian president stressed that over the past decade, the CSTO has evolved into "a respected regional structure" that "reliably ensures security and stability throughout the Eurasian Region, safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states."