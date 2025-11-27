Russia to spearhead new anti-terrorism strategy for post-Soviet security bloc — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow plans to work in concert with fellow members to create a new anti-terrorism strategy for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during its chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

"As part of our chairmanship, we plan to start joint preparation of a new CSTO anti-terrorism strategy. We will seek to do whatever it takes to continue to resolutely combat extremism," Putin stated.

The Russian president added that Moscow would keep working with its partners in the organization to identify and eliminate terrorist groups and cells, and cut off their funding channels.

Speaking about the organization’s top priorities, the Russian leader also pointed to information security. "Russia is determined to closely cooperate with its allies to prevent the spread of radical ideas among young people. We see the need for additional measures aimed at protecting our common information space from such threats," the head of state noted.

Russia will also make every effort to keep boosting cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, Putin emphasized. "We will continue to carry out the Channel anti-terrorism operation, engaging international stakeholders," he concluded.