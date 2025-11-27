Senior Russian diplomat sees 'healthy realism' in US foreign policy under Trump

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The United States under President Donald Trump has shifted towards a more pragmatic approach in its foreign policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As for the United States, it seems that under Trump, the US has temporarily departed from the idea of global democratization. Washington has also introduced certain elements of healthy realism into its foreign policy," he noted at a roundtable on global information developments hosted by Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"This doesn’t mean that the US has abandoned its anti-Russian course but the Americans are now open to a direct and frank dialogue, and in practical terms, they are now more inclined to focus on their national interests the way they see them," Ryabkov added.

However, in his words, Washington's America First and Peace Through Strength mottos do not mean the US is giving up claims to global dominance. "Hence, attempts are underway to put pressure on all those the present [US] administration sees as its current and potential rivals," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.