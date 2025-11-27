FACTBOX: Some 118 drones downed, homes damaged in Penza Region after attack

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 118 Ukrainian drones overnight above several Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the Penza Region, located in the European part of Russia, falling debris from one of the downed drones damaged the roof of a non-residential structure; the subsequent blast wave also shattered windows in a nearby residential building.

TASS has compiled the key details about the attack’s aftermath.

Attack scale

- Between 6:00 p.m. GMT (11:00 p.m. Moscow time) on November 26 and 5:30 a.m. GMT (8:30 a.m.Moscow time) on November 27, air defense units intercepted and destroyed 118 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry's data, the drones were eliminated over the following areas: 52 over the Belgorod Region, 26 over the Kursk Region, 18 over the Samara Region, six each over the Krasnodar Region and the Bryansk Region, two each over the Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Orenburg regions, and one each over the Volgograd, Tula, and Rostov regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- The governor of the Penza Region, Oleg Melnichenko, announced on his Telegram channel that drone debris damaged a non-residential building's roof, and the blast wave broke windows in a nearby apartment block.

Airport operation

- Authorities imposed temporary restrictions on all arrivals and departures at airports in Tambov, Saratov, Samara, Kaluga, and Sochi, as well as in the Penza Region.