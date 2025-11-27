LUGANSK, November 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov Region are refusing to fight and are sabotaging orders of their commanders, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Reports are coming that a tactical unit of the Ukrainian army, which was to be deployed to the Kharkov Region, is sabotaging orders from the higher command. A mechanized unit of the Khortitsa battlegroup reports that it is not ready as it is equipped with only 40% of vehicles of what it should have. About the same situation is with manpower," he said.

According to Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders.