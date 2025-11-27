MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Solntsepek heavy flamethrowers of Russia’s Battlegroup East wiped out strongholds of Ukrainian assault units near the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Aerial reconnaissance spotted the enemy defense positions with reinforcing obstacles and firing posts near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region. There coordinates were immediately referred to crews of Soltsepek TOS-1 flamethrowers, which fired thermobaric munitions at the designated targets," it said, adding that a large number of Ukrainian troops, as well as engineering structures were eliminated weakening the enemy defenses.