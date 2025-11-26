Putin to speak to press after his visit to Bishkek

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak to the press before leaving Bishkek on Thursday.

"The president will speak to the press after his trip (the state visit to Kyrgyzstan - TASS) and participation in the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS) summit. Right before leaving," presidential aide Yury Ushakov told journalists earlier.

Putin regularly briefs journalists after his foreign visits and international forums. He did this after his visits to Tajikistan in October and to China in September. Apart from that, he answered journalists’ questions on the sidelines of a forum in Moscow.

Putin arrived on a visit to Bishkek on November 25. On Thursday, he will attend a CSTO summit.