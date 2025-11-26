Trump’s position gives hope for Ukrainian conflict settlement — Russian delegation

VIENNA, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s position gives hope for a potential settlement of the Ukrainian conflict by diplomatic means, Anton Mazur, a member of the Russian delegation to the Vienna security and arms control talks, said.

"The results of Donald Trump’s efforts and his position inspire certain hope for a potential diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, unless, naturally, rule-based order ‘champions’ interfere into the negotiating process. In this context, the continuing belligerent rhetoric by some officials, who are seeking to fuel jingoist hysteria in European society, give rise to worry," he said.

"The arms race rhetoric, military psychosis, and confrontational logic do not strengthen but undermine the security of EU countries, making their involvement in a full-scale conflict a real possibility. At the same time, we have never threatened any European country and, in our national security policy, we prefer to assess the capabilities and specific actions of our opponents," the diplomat added.

Earlier, the United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, whose the date is yet to be set. Later Trump said that the number of points in the plan had shrank from 28 to 22.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow has the 28-point document, and has not seen any other versions. According to the minister, Russia expects Washington to inform Moscow about the results of consultations with Kiev and the EU.