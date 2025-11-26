Civilian wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 26. /TASS/. A female civilian was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Rostov Region, said governor Yury Slyusar.

The drones were downed, he said.

"In the evening, in the southwest of the Rostov Region, our air defense forces repelled an air attack, destroying and suppressing UAVs in Taganrog and the Neklinovsky district. Due to the fall of a UAV in the settlement of Dmitriadovsky, the roof of a private house was damaged. A resident of the village was injured by glass fragments. She received medical assistance on the spot," he wrote on Telegram.

Air defenses continue to repel attacks, he said, and urged people to be extremely careful and follow the recommendations of the emergency services.

On the night of November 25, Taganrog and the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov Region were attacked by UAVs, which killed three and wounded 10 people and damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.