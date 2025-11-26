MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. London continues to live in a fantasy world where Ukraine is concerned, thinking that sending more weapons to Kiev will improve the situation, and that sanctions have Moscow on the brink of economic collapse, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said.

"I would say that London is currently living in a world of political illusions," the diplomat pointed out during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast. "They are well aware that negotiations are underway. They know the main outlines and the approximate contours of the agreement, which we consider a possible basis for negotiations. Nevertheless, they are not making any move to meet us," he noted.

According to him, after the Geneva negotiations, which included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Ukrainian delegation, "supported by foreign policy advisers from London, Paris, and Germany," a certain euphoria arose in London: "It’s now evident in their commentaries that they want to continue their previous policy of putting pressure on Russia in the hope that the economy will collapse, something they have been dreaming of all these years, knowing full well that sanctions generally do not work," the ambassador pointed out.

"On the other hand, the British want to continue arming Ukraine, failing to understand that the issue is not a lack of weapons, which they have, but rather a lack of sufficient reinforcements for the Ukrainian armed forces. This is the reality they’re missing," Kelin stated. The ambassador noted that today's press describes the situation completely differently from how it actually is. Claims that "these sanctions are going to dry up the flow of money into the budget, that we have used up all the money that is there," are untrue, the diplomat pointed out.

Kelin emphasized that UK commentators describe the military situation as stable. "But you will never see what is really happening here," he said. "I have not seen any analysis that explains how the situation is developing around Seversk, Konstantinovka, Gulyaypole, Orekhovka, and so on," the ambassador recalled.

According to the diplomat, UK commentators rely on Ukrainian sources that report alleged progress daily. "Therefore, there is a misunderstanding of the real situation on the battlefield along the line of contact. There is a misunderstanding of the overall strategic situation and of where things are headed. They are constantly trying to twist things for their own benefit," Kelin noted.