Russia-US agreement on disposal of weapons-grade plutonium expired on November 6 — MFA

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and the US on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium previously used for defense purposes expired on November 6, 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On November 6, 2025, the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the United States on the disposal of plutonium declared as no longer needed for defense purposes, its handling, and cooperation in this area, signed in Moscow on August 29, 2000, and in Washington on September 1, 2000, expired," the document reads.

On October 27, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the intergovernmental agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.

The agreement was reached in 2000 and ratified in 2011. It provides for each party to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium declared surplus to military programs.