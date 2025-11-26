BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The Western media has lost all sense of professionalism, and can no longer be called "respectable," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Bloomberg’s publication of alleged transcripts of telephone talks with Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

"Today, the word 'respectability' should probably no longer be used in relation to the Western media," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, who said that Bloomberg was a respected media source. "Because there are no boundaries anymore, no professional shame."