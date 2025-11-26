Kremlin to announce Hungarian PM's visit once finalized

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin will share information about a possible visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow as soon as the arrangements are finalized, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We will keep you informed as the contacts are finalized," Peskov said, commenting on Western media reports that Orban may travel to Russia.

Earlier, the Hungarian online news outlet VSquare, citing sources, reported that Orban plans to visit Moscow on November 28 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.