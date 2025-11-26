Afghanistan plans to increase pomegranate and grape exports to Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Afghan producers intend to increase their exports of pomegranates, grapes, dried fruits, and nuts to the Russian market, the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS.

"Afghans are interested in expanding their exports to the Russian market, including food products. Kabul's priority is exporting Kandahar pomegranates, the largest in Afghanistan, to Russia. Grape exports are gradually increasing, and the Afghan side could increase them if demand increases. Afghan businessmen also see great potential in exporting other fresh and dried fruits, particularly apricots, peaches, and prunes. Afghan nuts — almonds, walnuts, and pistachios — are currently underrepresented on the Russian market," the diplomats noted.

The embassy noted that food products "form the bulk of Afghanistan's exports to Russia."

"The main Afghan export is raisins, which currently account for approximately 80% of all goods shipped. Smaller quantities of onions and cherries reach the Russian market, as does Afghan saffron, which is gradually gaining popularity among domestic buyers," the diplomatic mission noted adding that there is demand for "Afghan watermelons, which are grown in the northern part of the country, where it is usually very hot and there is irrigation," and "tomatoes, cucumbers, and pumpkins are sometimes supplied from Afghanistan to Russia.".