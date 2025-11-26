Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau placed on high alert

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau has been placed on high alert due to the situation in the country and is maintaining contact with Russian citizens, diplomats told TASS.

According to the embassy, gunshots were heard in the city center on Wednesday afternoon. "According to available information, the electoral commission building was seized by armed men in uniform. There is conflicting information from various sources about the fate of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and the situation remains unclear," the statement said. "The embassy has been placed on high alert. Going out into the city is prohibited. We are maintaining contact with our compatriots and representatives of commercial companies. We continue to monitor the situation," the diplomats pointed out.