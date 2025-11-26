Right now nothing is more important than achieving peace settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Achieving a peace settlement in Ukraine has become more crucial than ever. The process is already in motion, with the involvement of the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"There's a process underway there. A serious process," Peskov emphasized, describing the current situation. "At this moment, perhaps nothing is more important."

Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of the peace process during a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin promised his counterpart that Moscow would keep him informed about the progress made through peace efforts and how the situation unfolds along this track.