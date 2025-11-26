Destructive significance of ‘media leaks’ over Ukraine peace plan exaggerated — Kremlin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The impact of the alleged "leak" of a conversation between US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on the peace process in Ukraine has been exaggerated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"I would not exaggerate the destructive significance of these ‘leaks’," he noted. "[US] President [Donald] Trump himself, by the way, indirectly defended Witkoff — this is normal negotiator behavior with the parties to the negotiation process," the spokesman pointed out.

"Even if we set aside the question of truth, there is nothing terrible about it," Peskov added.

Earlier, Bloomberg published alleged transcripts of conversations between Ushakov and Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. According to the news agency, these conversations took place on October 14 and 29, respectively.