Russia expects Witkoff’s visit next week for detailed contacts with Putin — Kremlin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia waits for US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit next week and expects him to hold detailed talks with President Vladimir Putin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday.

"Yes, we expect such a visit and we expect detailed contacts with the president," Peskov said in response to a question about Witkoff's possible visit to Moscow next week.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier that President Putin intends to meet Witkoff, who is scheduled to visit Moscow next week.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.