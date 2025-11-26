Russia-US relations only at beginning stages of repair — MFA

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian-US relations remain at the earliest stages of the normalization process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"Our relations with the US are still in the early stages of normalization, and the overall success of this process is far from guaranteed," Ryabkov noted.

Responding to a question about the prospects for preserving the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Ryabkov clarified: "First and foremost, I would like to set the record straight on terminology. We are not talking about preserving, in the literal sense, the New START Treaty in its original form as a legally binding international agreement."

The senior diplomat noted that the treaty does not allow for a second extension. "Going that way would be extremely challenging, requiring a highly creative approach and substantial effort. This process would inevitably involve separate negotiations, and any hypothetical agreements would need ratification in both countries," he said.

Ryabkov added that "the current situation does not provide suitable conditions" for this to happen. "Furthermore, I should note that Russia suspended New START through legislation, citing a number of specific issues, many of which remain unresolved. Addressing them would require extensive work and, essentially, a solid foundation in Russia-US relations," he explained.