Collective West seeks full dominance within OPCW — Russian envoy

THE HAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. Countries of the collective West are striving for complete dominance in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW, said on Wednesday.

"The countries of the collective West are striving for complete dominance in the organization and in order to achieve this goal they are attempting to discredit and isolate countries that act based on sovereign positions," Tarabrin said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW member countries.

On November 24, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said speaking at the conference that the OPCW did not consider any initiatives that do not align with Western interests.

As an example, Lysogorsky recalled how Iran’s proposal to discuss safety of civilian chemical facilities was rejected without debate during the 67th OPCW council special session.

The 30th annual conference of the OPCW member countries is taking place in The Hague between November 24 and 28.