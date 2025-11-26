Witkoff talks expected more constructive than previous — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff are anticipated to be more productive than previous meetings, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Wednesday.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier that President Vladimir Putin intends to meet Witkoff, who is scheduled to visit Moscow next week.

"[We] will hopefully witness a genuine negotiation process, which, moreover, has every reason to be more constructive than past attempts," Slutsky said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.