Dialogue with US, Western speculation, concessions: statements by senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia-US relations are still in the early stages of normalization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference. He noted that Moscow isn’t rushing its dialogue with Washington.

The senior diplomat emphasized that Russia will not cross any of its own red lines on Ukraine and urged the media to focus on objective reporting.

TASS has compiled the deputy foreign minister's main statements.

On relations with US

Relations between Russia and the US are still in the early stages of repair, and "the overall success of this process is not guaranteed."

The Russian side is still unconvinced that the US "respects" its fundamental interests and is committed to working together to eliminate the root causes of the crisis and "fundamental contradictions."

Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the US on all areas of mutual interest, "but only on an equal and mutually beneficial basis."

Washington's actions in its relations with Moscow are quite contradictory, even "despite the current US administration's declared support for the restoration of dialogue with Russia."

Russia is showing "due patience" in its dialogue with the US.

There have been no "real shifts" in the dialogue with the US side on the resumption of air traffic and the return of Russian diplomatic property.

On speculation around peace plan

The media must exercise maximum responsibility and stick to journalistic principles: "Now is precisely the time, the moment when we must not succumb to provocations."

The Western media isn’t treating Russia objectively in its coverage of the Ukraine peace process: "Over the past few days, we have seen numerous information leaks, attacks, and assaults through the UK media and social networks on the very idea of reaching an agreement, an agreement that would address the root causes of this conflict."

"There can be no question of making concessions or abandoning our approach to the key issues facing us, including in the context of the special military operation."

Russia is not ready to publicly discuss the various versions of US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: " After all, time and attention are needed for the dialogue process to continue."

Diplomatic efforts on Ukraine "require silence," while the West wants to pump them up, using its media as a weapon in the information war: "Here we see that a number of media outlets are being used not just as ‘drain pipes,’ but as weapons in the information war."

On global security

Russia admits to the possibility of extending the quantitative limits of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in a year if the treaty remains in place: "In the future, a decision could be made to extend this situation, of course, based on an analysis of the strategic situation."

Russia hopes that "negative scenarios" in the field of strategic stability can be avoided, but is "ready for any developments."

The global security situation will deteriorate sharply if the US does not accept Russia's proposal on New START restrictions and "begins to build up its capabilities."

On Ukrainian settlement

The US continues to supply weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, despite the "Russian-American understandings" reached during the summit in Alaska.

Potential threats in future

The Asia-Pacific region "could become one of the most conflict-prone" as the provocative actions of certain regional states "are becoming much more apparent than before."

On grain deal

The time for the grain deal has passed, but there is an understanding that "effective, workable efforts are needed in the area of food security.".