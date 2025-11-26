MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and the US are "key players" in the process of settling the Ukrainian crisis, and Washington is indeed doing everything possible to end the conflict, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"The key players here are Russia and the US, which is behind the Ukrainian regime," the lawmaker said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast. "It should be noted that, at least for now, the US is doing everything it can to end the conflict," he pointed out.

At the same time, Slutsky noted that the Kiev regime is "desperately seeking support" from Europe. "The leaders of some Western European countries are trying to antagonize [US President Donald] Trump," he added, calling such attempts by European politicians ineffective.